US Senator Sanders objects to $10.1 billion aid to Israel

In the United States, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont opposed the $10.1 billion aid to Israel, criticizing the attacks on Gaza by the Binyamin Netanyahu administration as "immoral."



Speaking in the Senate General Assembly, Sanders evaluated the US plan to send $10.1 billion in aid to Israel.

Sanders stated, "I do not believe we should approve sending $10.1 billion to the extremist, right-wing Netanyahu government to continue its current military approach. The actions of the Netanyahu government (in Gaza) are immoral and a violation of international law. The US should not be an accomplice to these actions."

Drawing attention to the budget requested by the Biden administration for Israel, Sanders said, "I think it is appropriate to support defense systems to protect Israeli civilians from rockets and missiles.

However, sending $10.1 billion in unconditional military aid to Israel would lead to the continuation of the current aggressive military approach of the Netanyahu government," he warned.

Sanders pointed out that, so far, in Israel's attacks on Gaza, nearly 16,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives, and more than 1.8 million people have been displaced. He emphasized that aid to Israel should be conditional.





