Trump faces additional charges in classified documents case

Former US President Donald Trump is facing additional charges related to an investigation into his handling of classified government documents after the special counsel, Jack Smith, filed a new indictment Thursday

According to the charges, it is alleged that Trump was involved in a scheme to delete surveillance footage.

In addition, a newly charged defendant, identified as a property manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, reportedly informed another employee that "the boss" wanted the server deleted.

Carlos De Oliveira, who was a maintenance supervisor at Mar-a-Lago, was charged on Thursday, NBC News reported.

The superseding indictment includes three new serious charges against Trump.

Those involve attempting to alter or destroy evidence, inducing someone else to do so, and a new count under the Espionage Act, The New York Times reported.

Following the new charges, the Trump campaign said in a statement that the move intends to harass the former president.

"This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," it said.

The White House denies any involvement in the special counsel's probes of Trump.



