Fox News Labels Biden as 'Wannabe Dictator,' Refers to Trump as 'President' During Broadcast

During a live broadcast of Donald Trump's post-arraignment speech, Fox News referred to US President Joe Biden as a "wannabe dictator" who allegedly attempted to have his political rival arrested. While Fox News was the sole major cable news network to air Trump's speech, CNN and MSNBC chose not to broadcast it.

Towards the end of Trump's speech, viewers were presented with a split screen displaying a separate speech from Biden at the White House. Below the image, a news chyron read: "Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested." The text remained on screen until Sean Hannity's program aired at 9 pm.

Fox News has been contacted for comment regarding their coverage.

During his speech, Trump claimed to be a victim of political "persecution" and baselessly accused Biden of orchestrating efforts to prosecute him, further alleging that Biden was "the most corrupt president in the history of the United States." Trump has previously faced impeachment and indictment twice and is currently under investigation for election interference.

CNN news anchor Jake Tapper explained the network's decision not to air the speech live, citing concerns about Trump making statements that are untrue and potentially dangerous. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the news organization's responsibility to avoid knowingly broadcasting falsehoods.

Earlier, Trump appeared in a Florida courthouse where he pleaded not guilty to concealing materials containing national secrets. He was released on bond under the condition that he would not discuss the case with the listed witnesses. In addition to these legal troubles, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump last month regarding hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels. Trump and his campaign managers are also under investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, over allegations of illegal meddling in the 2020 state elections.