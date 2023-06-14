Putin publicly humiliates defense chief Shoigu during a hospital visit

During a visit to a military hospital on the occasion of the "Day of Russia," Russian President Vladimir Putin (70) honoured wounded soldiers. However, footage released by Russian TV stations reveals an apparent tension between Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (68), one of his closest allies.



In the recordings, Putin visibly ignores Shoigu by turning his back to him, leaving the defense chief in an awkward position.

This footage has sparked speculation about the state of their relationship, as the Russian elite closely observes Putin's public interactions to gauge his alliances and preferences.



The incident at the military hospital in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, where Putin presented medals and spoke to military members, seemed to indicate a rift between the two leaders, contradicting the joint photos they used to circulate.



The once-romanticized portrayal of Putin and Shoigu's male friendship, often depicted through images of them at a campfire in Siberia or engaging in adventures like tiger hunting, has given way to criticism of Shoigu, even in the media loyal to the regime.



Russia's perceived failure in the Ukraine war has drawn little support from Putin towards his defense minister.

Experts suggest that Putin would rather have the population and soldiers direct their resentment towards Shoigu rather than himself.



Shoigu is also facing challenges regarding the ongoing dispute with the "Wagner" mercenaries. The Ministry of Defense intends to bring all Russian voluntary organizations under its command, requiring them to sign a contract with the authority by July 1st. This move aims to secure the legal status of over 40 voluntary associations. However, Yevgeny Prigozhin (62), the influential leader of the Russian private army "Wagner," has already announced his refusal to sign such a contract.









