Scientists warn of supervolcano that could make catastrophic eruption

The Campos Flégreos volcano is considered a "huge volcanic caldera", half of which is underwater, and also has many craters. This volcano is located 9 kilometers northwest of the city of Naples, Italy. According to scientists, it is expected to erupt after many years, but this eruption would bring a possible fracture in the structure of the huge volcano, with the risk that the magma escapes through there and endangers countless residents of Naples, "if not all of them".

Published 14.06.2023 16:47





