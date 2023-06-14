 Contact Us

Scientists warn of supervolcano that could make catastrophic eruption

The Campos Flégreos volcano is considered a "huge volcanic caldera", half of which is underwater, and also has many craters. This volcano is located 9 kilometers northwest of the city of Naples, Italy. According to scientists, it is expected to erupt after many years, but this eruption would bring a possible fracture in the structure of the huge volcano, with the risk that the magma escapes through there and endangers countless residents of Naples, "if not all of them".

Published 14.06.2023 16:47
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
A volcanic eruption is a geological Betic phenomenon characterized by the violent emission on the earth's surface, by a volcano of lava and tephras accompanied by volcanic gases.
78 people dies as boat carrying irregular migrants capsizes in Greece
The largest air force drill of NATO gears up for "crisis situation"
New York cave tour boat capsizes, one dead several injured
Several dead, man arrested in Nottingham incident
Over 100 more evacuated centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines