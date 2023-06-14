Ramzan Kadyrov begs Ukrainians for help on whereabouts of injured cousin Adam Delimkhanov

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov 's appeal to Ukraine for help has surprised many, considering his previous tough rhetoric and threats towards Ukraine.



It is reported that Kadyrov's cousin and close ally, Adam Delimkhanov , was wounded in an attack allegedly carried out by Ukrainian forces. The exact whereabouts and condition of Delimkhanov remain unclear.

In his plea, Kadyrov expressed his inability to contact Delimkhanov directly and requested Ukrainian intelligence to provide information on the attack's location.



He offered a generous reward in exchange for assistance in locating his cousin. This unexpected appeal highlights the significance of Delimkhanov to Kadyrov and the potential desperation he may be feeling in this situation.

Ukrainian government adviser Anton Gerashchenko commented on Telegram, suggesting that if Delimkhanov was indeed targeted by Ukrainian artillery, it was not a coincidence.



Gerashchenko also noted that Delimkhanov holds a powerful position as the second most influential figure in Chechnya and is regarded as one of Kadyrov's most trusted allies.

The fact that Kadyrov, who typically portrays himself as an ardent Ukraine critic and advocates for harsher actions against Kyiv, is now seeking assistance from Ukraine reveals the severity of the situation.







