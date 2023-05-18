US congresswoman enters articles of impeachment against Biden

Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene said Thursday she has entered articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Thursday, alleging he has failed to enforce the country's immigration laws.

"Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border, allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 160 countries to invade our country, deprived border patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country, and his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by law," her office said in a statement.

"His policies, directives, and statements surrounding the Southern border have violated our laws and destroyed our country. Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty, and he is a direct threat to our national security. Therefore, Joseph Robinette Biden is unfit to serve as President of the United States and must be impeached," it added.

Greene is widely seen as vying for a vice-presidential nod from former President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election after losing to Biden in the 2020 White House race.

The articles offered by Greene do not currently have sufficient support among her caucus to clear the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. If they did, they would move to the Democratic-controlled Senate for adjudication where they would be all but certain to face rejection.

Her latest attempt to introduce articles of impeachment against the president is at least Greene's second after she did so on Biden's first day in office.

The US is in the midst of an unusually high number of migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border, though there has been a slight decrease since pandemic-era authorities allowing for the rapid deportation of asylum seekers expired last week.

The COVID-19 era policy, known as Title 42, has allowed the US to expel migrants nearly 2.7 million times from the southern border, government figures show.

The Biden administration has attempted to stymy the flow of migrants by opening immigration processing centers in third-party countries in Latin America, and by deploying 1,500 troops to the border.

On Wednesday, an eight-year-old girl died in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas. The agency said she suffered a medical emergency while being held at Harlingen Station, and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.















