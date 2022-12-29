Canceling exchanges with US side was necessary: Chinese military on Taiwan

The Chinese military on Thursday called Beijing's decision to cancel high-level exchanges with Washington a "necessary countermeasure" against US moves it said stoked tension in the region.

"The cancellation of three exchanges between the Chinese and US militaries was a necessary countermeasure against the US' moves that intentionally created a major crisis and violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Senior Col. Tan Kefei, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Tan was referring to decisions taken by Beijing after a trip to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this August, triggering a massive military operation by Beijing around the island nation, which China considers its "breakaway province."

Besides unprecedented military drills, Beijing even fired missiles in the sea around Taiwan, home to around 24 million people.

However, bilateral relations between China and the US appear to have gotten back on track after a face-to-face meeting between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Indonesia, last month.

Tan added: "If the US truly wants to resume constructive dialogue and exchanges with the Chinese military, it must show honesty through action."

On the weeklong China-Russia Joint Sea 2022 Naval drill that concluded on Tuesday, the Chinese defense ministry spokesperson said it "displayed the two countries' resolve and capabilities in jointly safeguarding peace and stability in the region and around the world."