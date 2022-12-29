447 civilians killed in war-torn Yemen in 2022

At least 447 civilians have been killed in fighting between Yemen's warring rivals this year, according to a rights group on Thursday.

Thirty-five women and 82 children were among the victims, the National Commission to Investigate Alleged Violations to Human Rights said in a statement.

Around 891 civilians were also injured in the violence, including 84 women and 212 children, it added.

The rights group said it documented 3,411 violations across Yemen in 2022 which varied from torture, forced displacement, illegal arrests, home demolitions to child recruitment.

The commission blamed the warring rivals for these violations, but singled out Houthi rebels for blame for landmine explosions and child recruitment.

The Yemeni conflict began in September 2014 when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in early 2015 to restore the government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions risking starvation.