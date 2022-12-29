 Contact Us

Football legend Pele passes away at age 82

Seen as the greatest player of all time and even labeled "the greatest" by FIFA, Pele was the quintessential football model for generations of fans and players who followed him.

Published 29.12.2022 22:38
Brazilian football legend Pele has passed away at age 82, his daughter Kely Nascimento, announced on Thursday. Seen as the greatest player of all time and even labeled "the greatest" by FIFA, Pele was the quintessential football model for generations of fans and players who followed him.
