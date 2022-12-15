U.S. House passes one-week government funding bill, sends to Senate

 Contact Us
Published December 15,2022
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill, a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023.

The stopgap measure, known as a "continuing resolution," is needed to avert a partial shutdown of federal agencies that would otherwise begin on Saturday.

The temporary bill would give Congress another week to reach a compromise.

Governmental departments and other federal buildings, but also national parks, some museums and other organizations would be impacted, forcing the furlough of hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

A winter 2018-2019 shutdown, the longest in US history, even affected baggage screening at airports.

Despite strong partisan divisions, most elected officials in both the Democratic and Republican parties do not want a shutdown, which risks creating chaos before the holidays.

The two parties are currently unable to agree on a final budget for the fiscal year 2023.