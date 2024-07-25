TÜRKIYE’S JUSTICE MINISTER CONDEMNS NETANYAHUS SPEECH TO US CONGRESS

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the US Congress on Wednesday, calling it a "disgrace to humanity."

"I strongly condemn this stance, which blatantly undermines efforts for peace and stability," Tunc wrote on X.

"Despite the International Court of Justice's measures to prevent genocide and being sought for arrest by the International Criminal Court on genocide charges, allowing Netanyahu, who has killed over 40,000 innocent civilians since Oct. 7, to speak before the US Congress is a disgrace to humanity," he said.

Tunc stressed that supporting Israeli leaders "who stand condemned in the court of public conscience will not shield them from accountability before international law."

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters, whose lands have been occupied for years, and to advocate for justice, fairness and peace around the world," he added.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington, D.C. late Monday, a day after President Joe Biden ended his presidential re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

As dozens of Democratic lawmakers declined to attend Netanyahu's speech at a joint meeting of Congress, people gathered to protest Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 39,100 Palestinians, and called for a cease-fire in the besieged enclave.