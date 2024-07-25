Turkish FM Fidan slams those who applauded Gaza butcher Netanyahu in U.S. Congress

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday stated in a post on his social media account that the number of people who have lost their lives in Gaza is approaching 40,000, and millions of Palestinians have lost their homes and have been forced to migrate.

"THEY HAVE GONE DOWN IN HISTORY AS SUPPORTERS OF A BLOODSTAINED CRIMINAL"



Fidan emphasized that he believes all Israeli officials responsible for this situation, including Netanyahu, will inevitably be held accountable before justice one day, and added:

"Those who applauded Netanyahu have gone down in history as supporters of a bloodstained criminal, and all of humanity has witnessed a picture where the moral compass has completely disappeared. Those who draw strength not from applause but from their righteousness, and who patiently await the day justice will prevail, will surely be victorious."

The history of humanity witnessed a major disgrace yesterday in the United States. Benjamin Netanyahu, the bloodthirsty Prime Minister of Israel who has been conducting a ruthless genocide in Gaza for the past nine months, addressed the world from the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C.

The United States, which has been a strong supporter of the Zionist Netanyahu government from the very beginning as it not only occupies Gaza but also implements an explicit genocide policy against the Palestinian people, added a new layer to this disgrace. Rather than attempting to halt the attacks, U.S. Congress members, who eagerly support this massacre, applauded the murderer Netanyahu.









