Voting process for March 31 local elections ends across Türkiye

As of 5:00 PM, the voting process for the Local Administration General Elections has ended nationwide in Türkiye. Ballot boxes have been closed, and the counting of votes has begun.

In the election, in which 34 political parties participated, 61,441,882 voters cast their votes. The voting process started at 7:00 AM in 32 eastern provinces. Citizens residing in these provinces cast their votes until 4:00 PM.

According to the decision of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), voting started at 7:00 AM in Adıyaman, Ağrı, Artvin, Bingöl, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Erzincan, Erzurum, Gaziantep, Giresun, Gümüşhane, Hakkari, Kars, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş, Mardin, Muş, Ordu, Rize, Siirt, Sivas, Trabzon, Tunceli, Şanlıurfa, Van, Bayburt, Batman, Şırnak, Ardahan, Iğdır, and Kilis, as well as in correctional facilities in these provinces.

Voting in these provinces ended at 4:00 PM. In other provinces, voting hours were between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Across the country, 206,845 ballot boxes were set up.

In the elections where 61,441,882 registered voters and candidates from 34 political parties competed, a total of 206,845 ballot boxes were set up nationwide, with approximately a thousand mobile ballot boxes also established.

The elections determined mayors for 81 provinces, 973 districts, and 390 municipalities, as well as 50,336 village headmen. Additionally, elections for provincial general assembly and municipal council members were held.







