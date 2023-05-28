 Contact Us
News Turkish Politics Watch A News to follow results of May 28 presidential runoff in Türkiye

Watch A News to follow results of May 28 presidential runoff in Türkiye

Via a live A News broadcast, you can stay updated on the outcome of the presidential runoff in Türkiye, which took place on May 28. A significant number of Turkish voters, approximately 60 million, actively participated in the democratic process by casting their ballots across the country on Sunday.

A News TURKISH POLITICS
Published May 28,2023
Subscribe
WATCH A NEWS TO FOLLOW RESULTS OF MAY 28 PRESIDENTIAL RUNOFF IN TÜRKIYE

As the voting concluded in Türkiye's presidential runoff on May 28, the process of counting the ballots has begun. With nearly 60 million Turkish voters actively participating in the democratic exercise, the authorities have initiated the crucial task of tallying the votes to determine the outcome of the election.

The vote, a run-off between incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and 8-party opposition bloc's candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, came after Erdoğan narrowly missed the necessary majority in the initial election held two weeks ago.