Watch A News to follow results of May 28 presidential runoff in Türkiye

As the voting concluded in Türkiye's presidential runoff on May 28, the process of counting the ballots has begun. With nearly 60 million Turkish voters actively participating in the democratic exercise, the authorities have initiated the crucial task of tallying the votes to determine the outcome of the election.



The vote, a run-off between incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and 8-party opposition bloc's candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu , came after Erdoğan narrowly missed the necessary majority in the initial election held two weeks ago.







