Opposition IYI Party leader Akşener congratulates Erdoğan over election victory

Opposition nationalist IYI Party leader Meral Akşener congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his victory in Sunday's runoff presidential vote, while saying she would continue on her path as the opposition.

Speaking in Ankara, Akşener said the results showed that there is a big lesson Erdoğan needs to learn, adding that she hopes Erdoğan acts like the president of all Turks.

She expressed disappointment in Erdoğan's victory speech in Istanbul in which he sharply criticised opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.







