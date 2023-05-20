May 28 message from Erdoğan: We stand by Turkish youth

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to his social media account to share a post regarding the upcoming elections on May 28.

Erdoğan's message conveyed his commitment to collaboration with the youth, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping the future of Türkiye. He expressed, "We will embark on the journey of progress hand in hand, working together to construct a stronger nation and achieve our shared aspirations."



In a heartfelt Twitter post, President Erdoğan reiterated his unwavering support for the youth, emphasizing their significance in shaping the future. Drawing inspiration from the wise words of Hazrat Mevlana, he stated, "As Mevlana said, 'Whatever is in the jug, it leaks out.' Those who find themselves trapped in endless darkness lack the ability to instill hope. Those who lack a vision, dreams, ideals, and goals are unable to envision a brighter future."

"We are always with you. We have been in power for 21 years, which aligns with the age of many of you. Throughout these 21 years, we have respected the individual lifestyles of my young brothers and ensured that no one encroaches upon their freedom to express themselves through their dress, thoughts, aspirations, or preferences," the Turkish leader stressed in his message.

Erdoğan emphasized the government's commitment to preserving the personal liberties and choices of the younger generation. He highlighted the importance of allowing individuals to lead their lives in accordance with their own values and beliefs, without any unnecessary interference. By affirming this commitment, Erdoğan aimed to reinforce the message of inclusivity, tolerance, and respect for diverse perspectives within Turkish society.



Erdoğan pointed out that Türkiye now boasts a vibrant cultural landscape, allowing for the seamless organization of diverse art events. The country has become a preferred destination for hosting international organizations, offering unparalleled opportunities in sports, music, science, and technology. Erdoğan emphasized that the Turkish people live in a society where engagement in these activities is deeply intertwined with their lives.







