Plane crashes in Croatia, rescuers search for crew

Rescuers found the remains of a light aircraft that crashed on Saturday in the mountainous region of the northwestern Croatia but could not confirm if any crew members were found, the HINA state news agency reported.

The search for the "Cirrus 20" aircraft that went off radar after noon during a flight from the Slovenian town of Maribor to the Adriatic city of Pula was conducted by a 120-strong rescue team in the forests of Lika-Senj.

Army helicopters and drones were sent to search the area suspected of being mined during the war of the 1990s, local media reported.

Rescuers said they did not know how many persons were on board of the Dutch-registered aircraft.