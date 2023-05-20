Bayern lose at home to Leipzig as German title race takes new twist

Bayern Munich dramatically handed Borussia Dortmund the chance to take over at the top of the Bundesliga after expected Bayern arrival Konrad Laimer scored in RB Leipzig's 3-1 away win on Saturday.



Serge Gnabry had given Bayern a deserved lead but Laimer, who reports say will move to Bavaria in July, and penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed a definite Champions League spot for third-placed Leipzig.



It means Dortmund will re-assume the Bundesliga lead by two points if they win at Bavarian side Augsburg on Sunday, with just one round of matches left next Saturday. Bayern go to mid-table Cologne and Dortmund host Mainz.



Bayern have won the last 10 Bundesliga titles but have been inconsistent this term after failing to replace goal machine Robert Lewandowski and sacking coach Julian Nagelsmann in March.



New boss Thomas Tuchel, a former Dortmund coach, has since overseen their exits from the Champions League and German Cup as well as handing the title initiative to Dortmund - last champions in 2012.



