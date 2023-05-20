RUSSIAS 3RD-LARGEST PARTY OFFERS TO NOMINATE PUTIN FOR 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Sergey Mironov, head of the Spravedlivaya Rossiya political party, on Saturday offered to support Vladimir Putin as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

"I am addressing the delegates of our congress with a proposal to nominate Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin as a candidate for the president of the Russian Federation in the upcoming elections in 2024," he said at a party event.

Spravedlivaya Rossiya is the third-largest political party in Russia after United Russia and the Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

Mironov acknowledged that there was a possibility that the elections might be postponed due to "combat activities."

However, if they do happen, then the president needs "nationwide support," he added.

Putin won a second consecutive term as president in March 2018. In 2020, the Russian parliament passed constitutional amendments that allowed Putin to take part in the 2024 polls.