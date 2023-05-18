Erdoğan on indecent social media campaigns launched by Kılıçdaroğlu supporters: We will not leave quake victims abandoned

President Erdoğan expressed his thoughts on the recent presidential and parliamentary election results through a social media post on an official account. He emphasized the victory of the People's Alliance and the notable margin in the presidential election, which appeared to unsettle the CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his allies.

In his recent statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed two significant issues: the theatrical May 14 performance staged by the Nation Alliance during the presidential and parliamentary elections and the disgraceful actions directed towards the earthquake victims.

President Erdoğan expressed his comments about the theatrical May 14 performance orchestrated by the Nation Alliance to manipulate election results, highlighting his concerns about the political motives behind such actions.



Additionally, he denounced the scandalous behavior displayed by radical CHP supporters towards the earthquake victims, emphasizing the need for compassion, support, and solidarity during times of crisis.



Erdoğan firmly stated that the government would not abandon the earthquake victims. His remarks reaffirm the commitment to provide support and assistance to those affected by the earthquake, underlining the government's dedication to standing by the victims during this challenging time.

The President's post underlined his strong stance against these incidents, urging for respect, sensitivity, and unity in order to address the challenges faced by the nation effectively.



