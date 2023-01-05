Turkish top court blocks bank accounts of PKK-linked HDP

Turkish Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday to block Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) bank accounts containing Treasury financial support as it continues hearing a case seeking the HDP'S closure over alleged ties to bloody-minded PKK terror group, state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

The constitutional court is hearing a prosecutor's request to ban the party before the vote.

Chief prosecutor Bekir Sahin is due to argue his case in court on Tuesday.

The court will then have the option of either dissolving the party or banning some of its members if it rules against the HDP.

Turkish media reports say the party was due to receive 539 million liras ($29 million) in treasury funding this year.







