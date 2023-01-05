Mexican authorities recapture son of renowned drug trafficker El ‘Chapo’ Guzman

Mexican authorities recaptured Ovidio Guzman, the son of renowned drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on Thursday, sparking violence in Culiacan, Sinaloa, in northwestern Mexico.

Guzman's arrest followed an operation by federal forces in Culiacan at 5 a.m. local time.

Following the arrest, authorities reported shootings, torching of vehicles and roadblocks carried out by alleged allies of Guzman.

In response, state Governor Ruben Rocha Moya urged residents to stay at home.

"In light of the events occurring in Culiacan, I ask citizens to remain calm and take shelter in their homes. The authorities are doing their job, and we will keep you informed," Rocha Moya wrote on Twitter.

Guzman was arrested in October 2019, prompting a violent response from criminal groups.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the time ordered the release of the younger Guzman in an attempt to ensure the safety of residents in the face of attacks by armed men seeking to free him.

The result of the failed operation, later called, "El culiacanazo," or "Black Thursday," left nine people dead.

Guzman is wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges. Since his release in 2019, U.S. authorities have offered $20 million for information leading to his capture.

He and his brother, Joaquin, are leaders of the El Cartel de Sinaloa criminal organization. Both are wanted for distributing cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana from Mexico.

The brothers are sons of Joaquin Guzman, former leader of the Sinaloan Cartel, who is currently serving a life sentence in the U.S. state of Colorado following his apprehension in 2016 by Mexican authorities.