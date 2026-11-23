Turkish security and wildlife personnel were searching on Monday for an animal believed to be a lion, ⁠roaming loose in ⁠woodland north of Istanbul, the country's national parks authority said.

Personnel at a police station ⁠in the Zekeriyakoy area, north of the European side of Istanbul, reported seeing "an animal resembling a lion" on surveillance cameras at around 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Sunday, the parks authority said in a statement posted on X.

Turkish ⁠television ⁠broadcast surveillance and thermal camera footage showing what appeared to be a large cat walking through undergrowth and teams searching through woodland in outer Istanbul's Sariyer district, which borders the Bosphorus strait and the ⁠Black Sea.

"Teams equipped with thermal imaging cameras were dispatched to the area to allow more comprehensive searches, and residents living nearby were given the necessary warnings," the parks authority ⁠statement ‌said.

"Following ‌operations in the wooded ⁠area, the animal's location ‌was identified. Efforts to capture it are continuing, with a ⁠team that includes ⁠specialist veterinarians on site," it added.









