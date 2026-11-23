Israeli attacks on West Bank health sector rose over 350% from 2022 to 2024: Rights group

Incidents affecting the health sector in the occupied West Bank rose by more than 350% between 2022 and 2024 amid increasing attacks by Israeli soldiers and occupiers on Palestinian ambulance crews, an Israeli rights group said Monday.

The findings by Physicians for Human Rights Israel were published in a new report based on 25 in-depth interviews with paramedics, ambulance drivers and medical volunteers in the Nablus area in the northern West Bank.

The report, titled "⁠To reach, To Treat, To Survive: Israel's Attacks on Ambulances, Paramedics, and Emergency Care in the West Bank," documented testimonies from Palestinian medical workers who said they had been beaten, threatened at gunpoint and prevented from reaching wounded and sick people, including in emergencies requiring immediate lifesaving care.

"The testimonies point to a disturbing shift since October 7: Palestinian emergency responders are no longer just facing delays and restrictions at military checkpoints," the group said.

The crews "are increasingly being assaulted, threatened and intimidated by Israeli soldiers and settlers (occupiers), even when clearly identifiable as medical personnel," it added.

The documented violations included" physical assaults, threats at gunpoint, verbal abuse, humiliating searches and being prevented from reaching wounded or seriously ill patients," according to the report.

In some cases, it said, "paramedics said they were forced to continue treating patients while under threat and being directly targeted."

The report said the number of incidents affecting the health sector rose from 93 in 2022 to 422 in 2024, an increase of more than 350%.

It also cited World Health Organization figures documenting 233 attacks on health care in 2025, including 165 incidents involving medical transport.

"Meanwhile, the number of movement obstacles across the West Bank rose from 642 in June 2023 to 925 in December 2025, an increase of approximately 44%." it said.

- Left bleeding

Among the testimonies documented was that of a paramedic from Burqa near Nablus who said Israeli soldiers prevented him from reaching a wounded man lying a short distance away, leaving him to bleed to death.

""I was standing close to the wounded man. I could have reached him easily, but the soldiers stopped me. He lay there bleeding until he died. Only then did they leave, and we were able to reach him," the paramedic said.

The rights group said the consequences extend beyond obstructing treatment and have also taken a toll on the mental health of ambulance workers.

Most interviewees reported "anxiety, exhaustion and sleep disturbances, while all 25 described being constantly on edge, fearing they could be stopped, attacked or prevented from reaching patients," according to the report.

"For me, every phone call means taking a risk," one ambulance driver was quoted as saying. "And every time I leave home, there's a chance I won't come back."

- 'Systematic assault'

Imran Anati, the author of the report, said attacks on Palestinian medical teams had escalated sharply since Oct. 7, 2023.

"It is no longer just the road to the hospital that is blocked-the people trying to save lives are being targeted," he said.

"The testimonies we collected reveal how Israeli soldiers and settlers attack emergency responders and prevent them from reaching wounded patients, even when every minute can mean the difference between life and death," he added.

Anati said that these are "not isolated incidents, but a systematic assault on Palestinian emergency medical care for which Israel bears responsibility."

Since October 2023, Israeli army and occupiers have stepped up attacks on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, including medical and ambulance personnel.

More than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and around 13,750 wounded in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank during that period, while more than 26,000 have been detained, according to Palestinian figures

- Olive harvest attacks

Separately, Israeli Army Radio reported Monday that occupier attacks against Palestinians during the olive harvest season rose to 181 this year, compared with 145 in 2023 and 104 in 2022.

The figures, cited from the Israeli security establishment, cover identical periods from the beginning of the olive harvest in early October through Nov. 22 of each year.

Sources within the Israeli security establishment also said the severity of the attacks had increased, according to the broadcaster.

Seven deliberate attacks against Israeli security forces were recorded during the current season, the same number reported during the corresponding periods in both 2022 and 2023.

Figures released by the Humanitarian Country Team in the occupied Palestinian territory, however, showed a higher number of attacks by Israeli occupiers linked to the current olive harvest.

The team said more than 400 attacks by occupiers had been recorded since September in connection with the Palestinian olive harvest, resulting in injuries or property damage.

The damage included more than 4,000 trees and saplings, it said, adding that the number of incidents recorded this year exceeded that of any previous olive harvest season.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli occupiers carried out 14,742 attacks against Palestinians and their property during the three years of the war on Gaza.

The attacks included repeated targeting of the olive harvest, vandalism of crops and assaults on vehicles and residential communities.