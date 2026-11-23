The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) described Türkiye's agricultural reforms introduced since 2024 as a "comprehensive agricultural policy overhaul" in its latest evaluation report.

The OECD published its Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2026 report on Nov. 2, highlighting changes in production planning, producer support, agricultural insurance and irrigation infrastructure.





- PRODUCTION PLANNING, PRODUCER SUPPORT RESTRUCTURED

A key element of Türkiye's agricultural policy shift was the expansion of production planning, initially introduced for livestock and aquaculture before being extended to crop production in the 2025 production year.

The system aims to align agricultural output with regional ecological and economic conditions, strengthen supply security and improve efficiency.

Türkiye also introduced a restructured producer support model for the 2025-2027 period, built around three pillars: basic support, planned production support and production development support.

The new framework reorganized support programs for crop production alongside expanded insurance mechanisms to protect producers against agricultural risks.

The livestock sector underwent similar changes, with lambs and kids becoming eligible for small ruminant support for the first time.

Additional assistance was also introduced for family-run farms, young and women producers, and members of producer organizations.





- AGRICULTURAL INSURANCE COVERAGE EXPANDED

The report highlighted the expansion of risk-management coverage under Türkiye's Agricultural Insurance Pool (TARSIM), through which the government subsidizes 50% to 70% of crop and livestock insurance premiums.

The changes included raising the premium subsidy rate for frost coverage from 67% to 70% in 2026 and adding rye to the Income Protection Insurance scheme.





- CLOSED-SYSTEM IRRIGATION GAINS GROUND

The OECD also highlighted Türkiye's long-term investments in agricultural water management, including the conversion of open irrigation canals to closed systems since 2003.

As a result, the share of closed-system irrigation networks rose from 6% to 38% of irrigated land by the end of 2025.

Under the Rural Development Investments Support Program, grants covering up to 50% of modern irrigation costs supported more than 60,000 projects by the end of 2025.

The program helped equip approximately 570,000 hectares (1.41 million acres) of land with closed-system irrigation.

The report also identified artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pilot projects to automate irrigation and Türkiye's 2026-2035 water plan as key elements of the country's future efforts to improve water efficiency.





- RURAL DEVELOPMENT, CLIMATE RESILIENCE IN FOCUS

The OECD noted that the EU contributed €430 million ($471.7 million) to the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance for Rural Development (IPARD III), which has been implemented nationwide in Türkiye since 2024.

Türkiye's General Agricultural Census, launched in July 2025, also marked the country's first comprehensive agricultural census in more than a decade, according to the report.

The OECD said the measures established a unified framework addressing production planning, producer support, rural development investments and climate resilience in Türkiye's agricultural sector.



