Türkiye plans carbon pricing, green industrial zones under 2026-2030 transition strategy

Türkiye is prioritizing carbon pricing mechanisms and sector-specific decarbonization roadmaps as part of its push for environmental and economic transformation under its Green Deal Action Plan for 2026-2030.

The five-year plan includes 11 main agenda items, 41 strategic targets and 142 concrete actions, aiming to strengthen Türkiye's integration into global green supply chains.

The establishment of a domestic Emissions Trading System (ETS) will regulate greenhouse gas emissions across sectors through market-based carbon pricing, in line with the EU's system.

Ankara plans to conduct studies on the sectoral impact of the upcoming ETS to identify industries facing high risks of carbon leakage and determine their vulnerabilities.

Türkiye is also preparing sector-specific green transition guidelines to align with the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

A working group will maintain close contact with European officials to address implementation issues affecting Turkish industries, including emissions calculations, default values and accreditation.

Ankara will also develop a legislative framework for its own carbon border adjustment mechanism compatible with the domestic ETS.

The action plan also aims to promote a circular economy through new action plans for sustainable consumption and production across agriculture, construction, consumer goods, tourism, automotive, plastics and textiles.

The criteria for Green Organized Industrial Zones and certifications will be expanded and updated to support the industrial transition, while a new Waste Trade Council will be established to develop policies addressing global waste trade. An action plan will also be prepared to ensure the security and sustainability of waste supply.

Ankara plans to establish a Water Efficiency Information System to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reduce their water footprints and research the reuse of treated wastewater in industrial zones.

New technological roadmaps will be developed to decarbonize emissions-intensive manufacturing sectors such as glass, ceramics, chemicals and foundries, while facilitating the transfer of advanced nuclear technologies, solar infrastructure and access to the EU Digital Product Passport database.





