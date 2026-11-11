Turkish Airlines expands China network with Chengdu flights

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines launched scheduled flights to Chengdu on Wednesday, expanding its mainland China network to four cities, the airline announced.

The capital of Sichuan province joins Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou among the airline's destinations in mainland China, according to a company statement.

The carrier will operate three weekly flights on the route using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting Istanbul Airport with Chengdu Tianfu International Airport.

Flights from Istanbul will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while return services from Chengdu will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Speaking at an event following the inaugural flight, Turkish Airlines Chairman Murat Seker said China holds an important place among the carrier's strategic markets.

"We are further strengthening our flight network in the country with the services we have launched to Chengdu, one of China's most important tourism, technology and aviation centers and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy," he said.

"We believe this new route will contribute to the development of commercial, cultural and tourism relations between Türkiye and China."

Chengdu, with a population exceeding 21 million, is a major commercial, logistics and financial hub in western China.

The city hosts international companies operating in sectors including electronics, automotive manufacturing, aviation, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

Known for its Sichuan cuisine, Chengdu also attracts visitors to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Turkish Airlines said introductory round-trip fares on the new route start at $540. The promotional fares are available through its official website, with prices potentially differing at sales offices and travel agencies.

Founded in 1933, the Star Alliance member operates a fleet of 571 passenger and cargo aircraft, serving 359 destinations across 133 countries, according to the statement. Its network comprises 306 international and 53 domestic destinations.





