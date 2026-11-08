Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on 6th anniversary of Karabakh victory

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday congratulated Azerbaijan on Victory Day, marking the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from nearly three decades of occupation.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from 30 years of occupation and on the Victory Day of our friend and brother Azerbaijan," Erdoğan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"I commemorate with mercy all our martyrs who made this great victory possible with their blood and lives and who fell for their homeland," he added.