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News Türkiye Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on 6th anniversary of Karabakh victory

Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on 6th anniversary of Karabakh victory

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from 30 years of occupation and on the Victory Day of our friend and brother Azerbaijan," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published November 08,2026 02:52 PM
Updated November 08,2026 02:56 PM
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TURKISH PRESIDENT CONGRATULATES AZERBAIJAN ON 6TH ANNIVERSARY OF KARABAKH VICTORY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday congratulated Azerbaijan on Victory Day, marking the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from nearly three decades of occupation.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from 30 years of occupation and on the Victory Day of our friend and brother Azerbaijan," Erdoğan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"I commemorate with mercy all our martyrs who made this great victory possible with their blood and lives and who fell for their homeland," he added.