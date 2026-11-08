Turkish first lady congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day, honors fallen heroes

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan on its Nov. 8 Victory Day, paying tribute to all Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's victory in the 2020 Karabakh War.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Azerbaijan on Nov. 8 Victory Day, a day whose joy and pride we share. I remember with mercy and gratitude all the heroes of brotherly Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives for this historic victory," Emine Erdoğan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday to attend celebrations marking the country's Victory Day. They were welcomed at Fuzuli International Airport by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife, Mehriban Aliyeva.

During the welcoming ceremony, Erdoğan and Aliyev presented flowers to each other's wives, while Aliyeva warmly embraced Emine Erdoğan.

The leaders and their spouses then proceeded to the Shusha Governor's Office, where the Aliyevs officially welcomed President Erdoğan and Emine Erdoğan.

Following a commemorative photo session at the governor's office, Emine Erdoğan held a meeting with Mehriban Aliyeva. Leyla Aliyeva, the daughter of the Azerbaijani presidential couple, also attended the meeting.

The two first ladies later headed to the Khankendi Congress Center to attend an official dinner.