'Prejudiced and unfair': Türkiye criticizes EU commission’s 2026 report

Türkiye on Wednesday slammed "unfounded allegations" in the European Commission's 2026 Türkiye report, accusing some EU officials of applying double standards and adopting an increasingly inconsistent approach toward Ankara.

In a statement in response to the report, the Foreign Ministry said the European Commission's assessment, published as part of its 2026 Enlargement Package, once again demonstrated the EU's "prejudiced and unfair attitude" toward Türkiye.

The ministry particularly criticized the report's assessments of political criteria, the judiciary and fundamental rights, rejecting the allegations as lacking credibility.

It also accused the EU of supporting "unrealistic and legally questionable positions" taken by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, while disregarding the legitimate rights and interests of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

On the Cyprus issue, Ankara reiterated that the EU cannot make a meaningful contribution to efforts toward a settlement as long as it unconditionally adopts the Greek Cypriot position.

The ministry rejected the report's assessments concerning the Eastern Mediterranean, describing them as contrary to international law and the principle of fairness.

It also dismissed the report's remarks on the maritime agreement between Türkiye and Libya as having no legal validity.