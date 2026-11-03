Melania Trump to host Russian, Ukrainian representatives at White House

US First Lady Melania Trump is set to bring Russian and Ukrainian representatives together at the White House on Thursday, Nov. 5, in what her office described as an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American first lady.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the First Lady on Tuesday, Melania Trump independently initiated engagement between the two warring sides and secured a ceasefire in Oleshky in Ukraine's Kherson region.

"Mrs. Trump independently initiated engagement between the two warring nations and successfully secured a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region," the statement said.

The office described the development as "an extraordinary moment in American history" and stressed the first lady's personal involvement in efforts to bring representatives of the two countries to the negotiating table.

The first lady is scheduled to deliver remarks on the ceasefire in Oleshky at 11 am Eastern time (1600GMT) Thursday at the White House, according to the statement.