TÜRKIYES ANNUAL CONSUMER INFLATION STANDS AT 29.77% IN OCTOBER

Türkiye's annual consumer inflation stands at 29.77% in October

Türkiye's annual consumer inflation stood at 29.77% in October, official data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices also rose by 2.58% on a monthly basis in October compared with September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The annual rate eased from 32.87% recorded in October 2025 but increased slightly from 29.73% in September.

The 12-month moving average inflation rate stood at 31.23% in October, while price gains since December of the previous year reached 27.52%.

Among the main expenditure groups with the highest weight in the basket, food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 27.73% year-on-year, contributing 6.81 percentage points to the annual change.

Transportation prices surged 36.39% annually, adding 6.1 percentage points to the overall index.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels jumped 40.24% compared to October 2025, contributing 4.71 percentage points.

On an annual basis, the highest price increase was recorded in education at 48.86%, followed by health at 43.29% and insurance and financial services at 31.41%.

Clothing and footwear posted the lowest annual rise among expenditure categories at 13.38%.