Turkish, South Korean presidents meet in Seoul, chair delegation level-talks

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae-myung in Seoul, and the two leaders later chaired delegation-level talks.

Following the bilateral meeting, Erdoğan and Lee presided over the closed-door talks. They later held a news conference.

Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan were earlier greeted by Lee and his spouse after arriving at the presidential palace. They also introduced members of their respective delegations to one another.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and other officials also attended the ceremony.

Erdoğan has identified South Korea as a potential key partner in Türkiye's planned second nuclear power plant in Sinop, on the country's Black Sea coast.

In an interview with Yonhap news agency ahead of the visit, Erdoğan said the visit aims to strengthen political dialogue and reinvigorate economic ties between the two countries.

"We regard the Republic of Korea as a great potential collaborator on this initiative," Erdoğan said.

According to Duran, all aspects of the strategic partnership between Ankara and Seoul were to be discussed by the two presidents, along with current regional and global issues.

Various documents aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations, he added, were also expected to be signed on the Nov. 1–4 visit.



























