Türkiye repatriates 100 cultural artifacts from US

Türkiye secured the return of 100 cultural artifacts from the US, officially presenting them at the Istanbul Archaeological Museums during an event attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos.

The event also marked the opening of the exhibition "No Escape: Boubon," highlighting Türkiye's efforts to combat the illegal trafficking of cultural heritage.

The returned collection includes 40 artifacts from Horoztepe in Tokat, dating to 2300-2000 BC, 44 terracotta architectural panels from Duver in Burdur, dating to 700-480 BC, a portrait from the ancient city of Aphrodisias, as well as other valuable objects such as theatrical masks and goddess statuettes.

Ersoy highlighted the importance of scientific research, archival documents and international cooperation in tracing the artifacts and securing their return. He also credited researchers, journalists and local residents for helping establish the objects' origins.

A major focus of the exhibition is the bronze statues from the ancient city of Boubon in Burdur. Illegally excavated in the 1960s, the statues were dismantled and distributed among collections in different countries. Research led by Professor Jale İnan, supported by archaeological and scientific analyses, helped establish their origins and facilitate their repatriation.

Ersoy confirmed that excavations at Boubon, which resumed in 2023, are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Bogdanos announced that New York's Antiquities Trafficking Unit has recovered 6,452 looted antiquities, including 276 objects originating from Türkiye.

He underlined that protecting cultural heritage requires international cooperation and greater responsibility from museums, auction houses, galleries and private collectors in verifying the origins of artifacts.

Both officials stressed that returning stolen antiquities is essential to protecting humanity's shared cultural heritage.