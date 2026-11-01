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Türkiye names tax inspection chief to lead capital markets regulator

Türkiye has appointed Tax Inspection Board head Muhsin Atcı as chairman of the Capital Markets Board (SPK), according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Sunday, placing a veteran auditor at the helm of the financial regulator amid ongoing investigations into domestic investment fund liquidity.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published November 01,2026 12:57 PM
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TÜRKIYE NAMES TAX INSPECTION CHIEF TO LEAD CAPITAL MARKETS REGULATOR

Türkiye has appointed Muhsin Atçı head of the Tax Inspection Board, as chairman of the Capital Markets Board (CMB), the Official Gazette said Saturday.

The country also appointed Ersin Başar Ekmekçi, deputy president of the Financial Crimes Investigation Board, as deputy chairman, and Yasemin Girici as a board member.

Atci has spent his 23-year career in tax enforcement, rising through the ranks to lead the Tax Inspection Board in October 2023.

Along the way, he oversaw audits of some of the country's largest companies, building extensive experience in complex corporate and financial investigations.

He also has a master's degree in development policy from Duke University in the US.

Ekmekci has a graduate degree in financial economics from Boston University in the US.

Girici served as a director on the board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, representing Türkiye, Romania, Azerbaijan, Moldova, the Kyrgyz Republic and Algeria.

She holds a master's degree in economics from Rutgers University in the US.