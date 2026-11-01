In break with party unity on eve of US midterms, Democratic lawmaker makes public appearance with Republican candidate

Democratic US Representative Haley Stevens and Republican US Senate candidate Mike Rogers at church in Detroit (REUTERS)

In a rare break with party unity on the eve of Tuesday's US midterm congressional elections, with most polls favoring the Democrats, a US Democratic lawmaker who failed in a primary bid for a Senate candidacy made a surprise appearance Sunday with the Republican nominee for the seat.

Footage from Perfecting Church, a prominent Black church in Detroit, Michigan, showed Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens and Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers sitting together and smiling.

Stevens lost the Democratic nomination to Abdul El-Sayed during the primary contest in August. After her loss, she had pledged to help fellow Democrat El-Sayed win Tuesday's election, but they have not appeared publicly together besides a unity breakfast just after the primaries.

Sunday's appearance followed public disputes between the two Democrats after Stevens demanded that El-Sayed condemn an ad by an unaffiliated political action committee (PAC) linking grocery prices to US assistance to Israel. Stevens argued that El-Sayed should begin campaign finance reform "by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford."

El-Sayed rejected the criticism, asserting that Stevens appeared "intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago."

Ahead of her primary contest, Stevens got unusually large donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the largest pro-Israel PAC in the United States.

The race has drawn additional attention because El-Sayed, a former public health official, would become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate if he wins.

Rogers has sought to make Ed-Sayed's faith an issue in the race, alleging that he has divided loyalties, in attacks El-Sayed's supporters say are Islamophobic.

El-Sayed hit back hard against Rogers' claims, pointing out that the late John F. Kennedy, a Catholic, faced similar allegations when he successfully ran for president in 1960.

El-Sayed has hit back hard against claims that his religious faith would somehow amount to "double loyalty," pointing out that the late John F. Kennedy, a Catholic, faced similar allegations when he ran for president in 1960.