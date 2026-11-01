Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missile, drone targeting kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition said Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone launched by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.

In two separate statements on the US social media company X, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile, followed by an announcement that a drone had also been shot down.

Both were launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom's southern region, according to the statements.

These were the coalition's first interception announcements Sunday. Neither statement specified the intended targets or reported casualties or damage.

Early Sunday, Saudi authorities issued emergency warnings in Abha city and Khamis Mushait governorate in southwestern Saudi Arabia before announcing that the danger had passed in both areas.

The announcements came hours after the coalition said it had carried out a military operation to "neutralize vital resources" used by the Houthis to support their war effort and strengthen their military capabilities, particularly ballistic missiles and drones.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated missile and drone attacks by the Houthis in recent weeks.