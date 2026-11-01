Canadian Prime Minister Carney discusses bilateral trade deal with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East, in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held discussions with US President Donald Trump on Sunday regarding the framework of a new bilateral trade agreement, signaling progress toward resolving months of trade tensions between the two countries.

"This builds on our recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully respect Canada's languages, culture, and sovereignty," Carney wrote on US social media company X, describing the exchange with Trump as a "good conversation."

Carney added that negotiating teams from both countries would coordinate closely over the coming weeks to deliver a final text.

The Canadian leader's comments follow remarks by Trump last week, when he said Washington was "getting close to a deal" with Canada, alleging that Ottawa had long profited at the expense of the US. Bilateral trade remains strained after both countries imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods following the collapse of trade negotiations.

The White House has not issued an official statement regarding the conversation between the two leaders.