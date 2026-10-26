Türkiye hosts clean industry event ahead of UN climate summit

The Turkish capital, Ankara, hosted the Build Clean Now Türkiye Workshop on Monday to accelerate the country's clean industrial transition.

The workshop gathered officials, financial leaders and industrial project developers in a meeting organized by the Industrial Transformation Accelerator and the Boston Consulting Group in collaboration with Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry.

The discussions focused on the steel, cement, fertilizer and aluminum sectors.

The workshop aimed to advance final investment decisions for clean industry projects.

A summary report from the program will compile findings from the cross-sector discussions for publication ahead of the UN's COP31 climate summit in November.

Turkish Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Muhammet Kasım Gönüllü said the program is a key partnership for the country's broader green transformation.

He noted that decarbonization is essential to preserving competitiveness, creating new investment opportunities and elevating Türkiye's position in global value chains.

Faustine Delasalle, head of the Mission Possible Partnership and director of the Industrial Transformation Accelerator, said the initiative works to create market conditions that make deep decarbonization projects bankable for traditional lenders.

She noted that global momentum is growing, with 19 final investment decisions reached for commercial-scale clean industry projects in the first half of the year, double last year's figure.

Delasalle added that Türkiye's manufacturing infrastructure within what she called "the new industrial sunbelt" and its deep commercial ties with Europe are major strengths.

The main goal in the coming years should be scaling up deep decarbonization projects in heavy industry, she said.