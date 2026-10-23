Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts from Europe in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday met his counterparts including Italy's Antonio Tajani and Germany's Johann Wadephul in Istanbul.

The talks were held on the sidelines of an R4+E3 meeting, the first collective gathering in this format.

The Turkish Foriegn Ministry shared photos of Fidan's meetings, but did not share any further information.

The foreign ministers from Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, the UK and Italy came together in Istanbul to discuss developments in the Iran war, Yemen and Russia's war in Ukraine.































