EU condemns church attack in Jordan’s Karak

This photograph shows European flags fluttering outside the Berlaymont building, the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels on October 2, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

The European Union on Friday condemned an attack near a church in Jordan's southern Karak governorate that killed six people and injured 28 others.

"The European Union condemns the cruel attack on a church in Karak, Jordan, which has resulted in multiple casualties and injuries," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families in these difficult hours."

The bloc expressed solidarity with Jordan's people and government and offered full support for the ongoing security investigation.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said unidentified gunmen opened fire near Hamoud Church and that security forces were pursuing the perpetrators.

Directorate spokesman Amer Sartawi confirmed the toll, describing the shooting as a "criminal incident."

"Investigations are proceeding at full pace, and we will provide updates on their findings as they become available," he said.

Public broadcaster Al-Mamlaka TV, citing an unnamed source, reported that two gunmen stepped out of a vehicle and opened fire during a funeral.

King Abdullah condemned what he called a "terrorist attack" and pledged the "harshest retaliation."

"Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity," he wrote on US social media company X.