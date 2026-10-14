4,700-YEAR-OLD AMPHORAE DISCOVERED NEAR TÜRKIYES KEKOVA ISLAND

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Wednesday that underwater excavations near Kekova Island in Türkiye's southern Antalya province uncovered amphorae dating back 4,700 years.

Ersoy shared details of the discovery on social media, describing the site as the world's oldest shipwreck.

"In the Blue Homeland, we are bringing to light the traces of the world's oldest shipwreck," he said.

The ancient vessels, believed to have transported olive oil or wine, provide evidence of maritime trade and cultural exchange across the Eastern Mediterranean, according to Ersoy.

Clay analyses suggest the amphorae may have been produced in workshops in the Jordan Valley, while similar examples discovered in Egypt, Troy and Crete point to extensive ancient maritime trade networks, he said.

Ersoy highlighted one amphora featuring nine distinct markings and two holes in its body.

The vessel, believed to have been used as a churn for making cheese or butter, could offer clues about whether ancient seafarers produced food during long voyages, he added.

The minister said Türkiye would continue uncovering Anatolia's maritime history while preserving underwater cultural heritage for future generations.