Türkiye, Czechia explore new recycling cooperation opportunities at Istanbul forum

Representatives of public institutions, local authorities, businesses and the recycling industry from Türkiye and Czechia gathered in Istanbul for the Türkiye-Czechia Sustainable Recycling Forum to explore new opportunities for cooperation.

Organized jointly by the Czech Consulate General in Istanbul, the Our World Foundation and the Climate and Sustainability Sciences Research Foundation (ISBAV), the forum took place at the Social Facilities Conference Hall on Istanbul Technical University's Macka Campus.

The event focused on opportunities for cooperation between Türkiye and Czechia in recycling and sustainable waste management.

Participants included Istanbul Deputy Governor Cengiz Karabulut, Czech Consul General in Istanbul Olga Hajflerova, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Head of Foreign Relations, Barbaros Buyuksagnak, and its Head of Environmental Protection and Control, Aysen Erdincler.

Representatives of Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and the Turkish Environment Agency also attended.

Alongside public institutions and local authorities from both countries, the forum brought together representatives of companies, industry organizations and civil society groups operating in recycling, plastics, waste management and environmental technologies.

Discussions covered sustainable waste management, recycling technologies and industry cooperation and investment opportunities as well as potential commercial and technological partnerships between Turkish and Czech companies.