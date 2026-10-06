Jordan, Gulf bloc condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure

Smoke rises from the site of the Saudi Aramco refinery after reported Houthi attacks, south of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout satellite image taken on October 3, 2026. (REUTERS)

Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Tuesday condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting two airports in the country's south.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke by phone with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and expressed Jordan's "absolute solidarity" with Saudi Arabia in the face of Houthi attacks, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Safadi said Amman supports all measures taken by Riyadh to protect its security, stability, sovereignty and citizens.

He reiterated Jordan's condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including attempts to target the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina and continued attacks on civilian and economic facilities.

Safadi also reaffirmed Jordan's support for Yemen's internationally recognized government and efforts to resolve the conflict "in a way that restores security and stability and preserves the country's unity and sovereignty," the ministry said.

The two ministers also discussed regional developments and efforts to end the ongoing escalation in the region.

Separately, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi strongly condemned the attacks targeting King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Albudaiwi said attacks on Houthi airports and civilian facilities represented a "dangerous escalation" and posed a "direct threat" to civilians and air navigation.

He expressed the GCC states' full support for Saudi Arabia and measures taken by the kingdom to protect its security, stability and territory.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said Tuesday that the two airports were attacked Monday evening, leaving three people with minor injuries and causing material damage.

Yemen's Houthis confirmed that they had carried out missile and drone attacks across Saudi Arabia, including against what they described as sensitive sites in Jazan and Najran.