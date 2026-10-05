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News Türkiye Türkiye strongly condemns Israel's activities in Syria's Quneitra province

Türkiye strongly condemns Israel's activities in Syria's Quneitra province

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s renewed activity along the so-called “Sufa 53 line” in Syria’s Quneitra province, calling it a violation aimed at creating new faits accomplis.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 05,2026 02:05 PM
Updated October 05,2026 02:26 PM
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TÜRKIYE STRONGLY CONDEMNS ISRAELS ACTIVITIES IN SYRIAS QUNEITRA PROVINCE

Türkiye on Monday strongly condemned Israel's resumption of activities along the so-called "Sufa 53 line" in Syria's Quneitra province, saying the move was aimed at creating new faits accomplis in the country.

"We strongly condemn Israel's erosion of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by resuming its activities along the so-called 'Sufa 53 line' in Syria's Quneitra province and its attempts to create new faits accomplis in Syria," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It called on the international community to take effective and decisive steps without delay to end Israel's expansionist policies that escalate tensions in the region and to ensure its withdrawal from occupied Syrian territory.

Ankara stressed that it would resolutely continue to support Syria's sovereignty, political unity, and territorial integrity and, together with countries in the region, continue taking the necessary steps.