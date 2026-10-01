Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to Iraq: Defense Ministry

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Thursday that the Turkish Armed Forces will gradually hand over a military base in the northern Iraqi region of Bashiqa-Zilkan to Iraqi authorities.

"Bashiqa-Zilkan Base, which has been used by the Turkish Armed Forces since 2015 as part of the fight against the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group at the request of Iraqi authorities, will be gradually handed over to Iraqi authorities in line with the agreed mechanism and timeline, taking into account the progress made by the central Iraqi government in its security efforts in Sinjar," the ministry noted in response to questions following its weekly media briefing in Türkiye's central Kayseri province.

It underlined that Türkiye welcomes the central Iraqi government's recent steps to establish state authority in Sinjar.

"We believe these steps will contribute to the normalization of the region, the establishment of an environment of security and stability, and the creation of a terror-free area," the ministry noted.

"As in the past, Türkiye stands by its neighbor Iraq today in ensuring security and stability in the region," it added.

The ministry stressed that steps are planned to further advance military and security cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq.

"We will continue to support the Iraqi Armed Forces under bilateral agreements in the areas of enhancing military capabilities, sharing experience and expertise in counterterrorism, military training, and defense industry cooperation," it added.

MILITARY PARADE IN SOUTHERN CYPRUS



On the military parade held by the Greek Cypriot Administration, the ministry said, "We once again emphasize that the Greek Cypriot Administration's ongoing arms buildup and its military cooperation with third countries negatively affect the delicate balance and security environment on the island."

The ministry noted that the provocative actions carried out by the Greek Cypriot Administration and Greece do not contribute to efforts to establish mutual trust on the island, but only increase tensions and undermine stability.

"As a guarantor country, we reiterate that a fair, lasting and sustainable solution on the island of Cyprus can only be achieved through the recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people," it said.

Türkiye will continue to take the necessary measures, in cooperation with the authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, to safeguard the security, peace and well-being of the Turkish Cypriot people, it added.

PROCUREMENT OF C-130J AIRCRAFT FROM UK



Asked about the status of the agreement to procure 12 C-130J aircraft from the UK, the ministry said that "the aircraft are planned to be gradually brought to Türkiye following ongoing maintenance activities in the UK."

"In this context, the first two aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in December, while training activities for our personnel are continuing simultaneously," it noted.

The training of six pilots and six technicians in the US, as well as 29 maintenance personnel in the UK, is continuing as planned and in line with the established schedule, it added.