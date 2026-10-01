Saudi-led coalition blames Houthis for drone attack on Medina power station

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Thursday blamed the Houthis for a drone attack earlier this week on an electricity distribution station in the Saudi city of Medina.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said the attack targeted the Taibah electricity distribution station at 5.11 am local time on Tuesday.

An operational review and examination of debris from the drone established Houthi involvement in planning and carrying out what he described as a "cowardly terrorist act," Al-Maliki said.

The attack knocked one transformer out of service but did not affect the electricity grid, he added.

Al-Maliki said the facility provides electricity to the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

He accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and attempting to provoke Muslims by targeting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Al-Maliki said the coalition would continue taking measures to deter Houthi attacks and protect the two holy mosques and visitors to Mecca and Medina.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the coalition's statement.