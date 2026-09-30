TÜRKIYES NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR CONCRETE STEPS AGAINST ISRAEL

Türkiye's National Security Council on Wednesday called on the international community to take "concrete steps" against Israel, saying it was seeking to undermine regional stability while violating Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Following a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the council said positive developments have been observed in efforts to strengthen Syria's unity and territorial integrity, extend state authority across the country and advance the integration process.

It said Türkiye's support will continue for the Syrian people in rebuilding their country and strengthening ties with the international community, the council said.

The council said Israel had continued its attacks in Gaza and Lebanon without fulfilling its commitments and obligations regarding the establishment of peace.

It also said the war between the US, Israel and Iran has become a "vicious cycle," triggering vulnerabilities across the region, and called on the parties to return to negotiations.

The council urged the parties to end the conflict, whose global consequences it said were becoming increasingly severe.

The council was also briefed on efforts at home and abroad against threats to Türkiye's national unity, territorial integrity and security, particularly from PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group.

The council assessed steps taken toward the goals of a "Terror-Free Türkiye" and "Terror-Free Region," saying efforts to ensure the security of Türkiye, its people and neighboring countries would continue with determination.

Regarding Iraq, the council stressed the critical importance of the country's peace and stability for the wider region.

It welcomed Baghdad's efforts to strengthen state sovereignty nationwide and reaffirmed Türkiye's determination to advance strategic cooperation with Iraq.

The council also discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and the regional and global effects of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and navigation routes.

It called on the parties to exercise restraint and agree to a ceasefire amid signs of uncontrolled escalation and spillover.

Regarding Yemen, the council said rising tensions have increased security risks in the region, particularly for neighboring countries.

It stressed the urgent need to restore calm, which it said was also important for global stability.