President Erdoğan praises Türkiye-Palestine solidarity after friendly football game

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday praised solidarity between Türkiye and Palestine following a friendly football match in the central Turkish province of Konya.

"Tonight in Konya, the friendly match between Konyaspor and the Palestine national football team was an exceptional example of the brotherhood, solidarity and unity of hearts between our countries," Erdoğan said on US social media platform X.

He extended his "most heartfelt greetings and affection" to the Palestinian players, who traveled to Türkiye for the match, and to the Palestinian people.

Erdoğan also thanked the people of Konya who filled the 42,000-seat stadium, embraced the Palestinian national team and demonstrated their support for the Palestinian cause.

He said the match also reminded the world once again of the "tragedy and genocide" in Palestine and Gaza.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand united and in solidarity with our Palestinian and Gazan brothers and sisters, defend their rights on the international stage, and demonstrate our solidarity with them in the strongest possible way," the Turkish president added.

PALESTINE-KONYASPOR FRIENDLY MATCH



Konyaspor and the Palestine national football team faced each other in a friendly match in the Turkish city of Konya on Wednesday as part of "Palestine Day" events.

Emotional moments were seen during events held to draw attention to children who lost their lives in Palestine.

Konyaspor took the lead in the second minute through Melih İbrahimoğlu, but the Palestine national team went ahead 2-1 with two goals from Mohammed Sandouqa in the 12th and 25th minutes. Konyaspor's Mostafa Mohamed equalized in the 28th minute, setting the score at halftime.

Despite attacks from both sides in the second half, there were no further goals and the match ended 2-2.